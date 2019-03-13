0 GBI investigating 3rd shooting involving police officers in less than 24 hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating the third shooting involving police officers in 24 hours Wednesday afternoon near Georgia State University Perimeter College.

The shooting happened at Memorial College Avenue and Memorial Drive, police say.

Channel 2's Aaron Diamant is at the scene, where police said in a news conference that two officers stopped a driver for a seat belt violation.

As the officers tried to take the man into custody, he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at least one shot, police said. Police shot back at the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sergeant and officer who were involved in the shooting were not injured.

Police said the suspect had warrants out for his arrest.

We'll have LIVE updates from the scene, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

We’re in the ground Memorial Dr. & Memorial College Ave. in DeKalb Co. Police confirm officer shot a man during a traffic stop. Cop ok. Other man at the hospital. Working to get her more details for #Channel2at4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dh2HPbwh88 — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) March 13, 2019

NewsChopper 2 is over a shopping center, where crime scene tape is strung across the parking lot in front of a Home Depot and multiple officers and patrol cars are on site.

Traffic is already backing up on Memorial Drive as rush hour kicks off.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in metro Atlanta in less than 24 hours and the second on Memorial Drive in a matter of hours.

Police are currently investigating another officer-involved shooting at the ramp to I-20 on Memorial Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A man was shot and killed by police in Clayton County Tuesday night after he held a gun to his wife's head, police say.

The #GBI has been requested by @DeKalbCountyPD to investigate an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/wIt0LSIppy — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) March 13, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.