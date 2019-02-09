Police investigating booting company that charged driver $650

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are now investigating a booting company that charged a man $650 to remove a boot from his work truck.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings first reported about the booting incident in DeKalb County on Tuesday.
In December, the county passed an ordinance that capped the cost of removing a boot at $150.
Jennings is talking to an attorney who has multiple class-action lawsuits filed against booting companies in the metro Atlanta area.
Why there's so much confusion about booting laws -- and how some companies still get away with charging massive fines -- for The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
