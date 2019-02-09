  • Police investigating booting company that charged driver $650

    By: Christian Jennings

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are now investigating a booting company that charged a man $650 to remove a boot from his work truck. 

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings first reported about the booting incident in DeKalb County on Tuesday. 

    In December, the county passed an ordinance that capped the cost of removing a boot at $150. 

    Jennings is talking to an attorney who has multiple class-action lawsuits filed against booting companies in the metro Atlanta area. 

