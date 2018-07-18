0 Police investigate morning robbery of Stone Mountain grocery store

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a morning robbery at a local grocery store.

DeKalb County police said an armed man approached an employee at Ingles on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the man walked into the store with a gun and demanded a store employee to open the cash registers.

They said the robber got away with a small amount of money and ran off.

Investigators are not saying exactly how much money was stolen.

Police said no one was hurt.

Customer Mike Maybin told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen he could not believe that just hours ago, someone held up a store that is part of his daily routine.

“In the past, older people are always saying it is always getting worse, but I am an open-minded guy. Now, as a result of this right here, I am starting to say there is something to that,” Maybin said.

Maybin said crime is getting worse all around.

Pozen reached out to Ingles about the incident.

Chief Financial Officer Ron Freeman said in a statement:

“We are working with law enforcement to review security information and provide whatever else they need. We are thankful our associates were not injured.”

