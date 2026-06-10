Police investigate apparent shots fired at DeKalb County Dairy Queen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating an apparent shooting at Dairy Queen.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. along Flat Shoals Road near Decatur.
Channel 2 Action News sent a photographer to the scene, where he found a window blown out of a car.
We have contacted police to see if anyone has been injured, but we are still waiting to hear back.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this breaking story.
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