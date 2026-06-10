DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating an apparent shooting at Dairy Queen.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. along Flat Shoals Road near Decatur.

Channel 2 Action News sent a photographer to the scene, where he found a window blown out of a car.

Police investigate apparent shots fired at DeKalb County Dairy Queen Channel 2 Action News has a photographer at the scene where it appears the window of a car has been shot out. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

We have contacted police to see if anyone has been injured, but we are still waiting to hear back.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this breaking story.

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