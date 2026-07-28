Dangerous heat returns, heat advisory in effect Tuesday

The dangerous heat returns this week and there is a heat advisory in effect on Tuesday.

The heat advisory will be in effect for all of metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. The heat index will reach 105-109 degrees.

“This is dangerously hot, please remember to take breaks, find shade or AC, and stay hydrated. This goes for our pets, too,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the dangerous heat and when we’ll see some relief again, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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