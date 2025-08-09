Plane crashes in Brookhaven home’s front yard during flight training

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Officials are investigating after a small plane crashed in someone’s front yard just after midnight.

Brookhaven police and DeKalb County firefighters responded to the intersection of Clairmont Road and 9th Street at 12:25 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a small prop plane in the front yard of house at the corner of the intersection.

Officers were able to get all three passengers out of the plane. They were rushed to a local trauma center.

County officials say the worst injuries were a broken wrist and a broken ankle.

Officials say the plane, a Piper PA-28, belonged to All2Fly Flight School and left Peachtree-DeKalb airport just before 11 p.m. for a flight to Rome before returning to DeKalb County.

While returning, the plane conducted several “touch-and-go” landings, which is standard for flight training.

The National Transportation Safety Board tells Channel 2 Action News that is appears the plane hit some power lines before crashing into trees and then the road.

“We are grateful to Brookhaven Police, DeKalb Fire Rescue, and Georgia Power for their swift response to last night’s crash. Our focus now is on supporting the ongoing investigation, and we will be working closely with the NTSB and FAA to determine the cause of the accident,” PDK Airport Director Hunter Hines said.

©2025 Cox Media Group