Pedestrian killed after being hit by car, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person hit by a car sometime after 3 a.m. Friday on Brockett Road and Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian hit by a car. The victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Authorities have not specified what led to the crash.

Police have not provided information about the driver and if they will face charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

