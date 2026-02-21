Passengers hurt after MARTA bus collides with van in DeKalb County, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Eight passengers are reportedly hurt after a crash involving a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus and a van.

The crash happened overnight along Memorial Drive near the intersection with Rays Road.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured a heavily damaged red van along with debris scattered across the road at the scene.

A spokesperson for the MARTA Police Department says at least eight passengers claimed injuries.

We are working to learn more details.

