Passengers hurt after MARTA bus collides with van in DeKalb County, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Eight passengers are reportedly hurt after a crash involving a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus and a van.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened overnight along Memorial Drive near the intersection with Rays Road.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured a heavily damaged red van along with debris scattered across the road at the scene.
A spokesperson for the MARTA Police Department says at least eight passengers claimed injuries.
We are working to learn more details.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former jailer took bribes, smuggled contraband into Georgia detention center, sheriff says
- 4-year-old overdoses on cocaine, Georgia deputies say
- ‘We will catch you:’ Family vows justice for man hit and killed in police chase
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group