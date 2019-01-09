Rats invaded classrooms at an elementary school, parents say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents say they are upset that they weren't told about a rat infestation at their children's school.
Channel 2's Craig Lucie went to Marbut Elementary Theme School in Lithonia after a parent sent him a picture that shows rat droppings inside the ceiling.
Some parents said mold is also a problem.
What the school district says it is doing to fix the problem, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Murder suspect, alleged gang member named 'Georgia's Most Wanted' captured
- Trump mentions disturbing Georgia killing in border wall speech
- Fifth arrest made in case of kids buried behind Georgia home
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}