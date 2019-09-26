Parents meet with DeKalb officials over redistricting of elementary schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three new elementary school are coming to DeKalb County which means thousands of students might have to change schools.
The county is holding nine public meetings to get input about their redistricting efforts.
One was held Wednesday night at Lakeside High School.
DeKalb's school district is dealing with overcrowding and it is hoping the new schools will help with easing that problem.
“We currently have 35 portable classrooms at the seven elementary schools and after the redistricting it should be reducing those portable classrooms,” said Daniel Drake with DeKalb County Schools.
But it is also raising questions for a lot of parents who are wondering what will happen to their children.
“The main concern is how much this is going to affect the current students and how it’s going to affect the rest of the neighborhood,” parent Jessica Hayes said.
