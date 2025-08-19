Parents of DeKalb woman missing since 2017 seek closure and justice

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of Jenna Van Gelderen, a DeKalb County woman who disappeared nearly a decade ago, continue to seek closure and justice as no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in her case.

Jenna Van Gelderen vanished on August 18, 2017, while house-sitting at her parents’ home on Oakdale Road in the Druid Hills neighborhood near Emory. Despite the passage of eight years, her family remains without answers regarding her disappearance.

“There have been no answers,” said Leon Van Gelderen, Jenna’s father, expressing the family’s ongoing frustration with the lack of progress in the investigation.

“My heart is broken over this,” said Roseanne Glick, Jenna’s mother, reflecting the emotional toll the unsolved case has taken on the family.

The case was reviewed by the District Attorney in 2019, but it has since been turned over to the FBI and GBI. However, no new information has been provided to the family.

Jenna’s parents were informed that AI was being used to help further the case, but this could not be confirmed with law enforcement. A spokesperson for DeKalb County Police mentioned reaching out to investigators, but no response has been received.

Roseanne Glick is pleading for anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that while they do not expect to see their daughter again, they are desperate for closure.

As the years drag on, the Van Gelderen family continues to hope for a breakthrough in the case that has left them without closure. “It’s been 8 years, there are people out there who know what happened,” Roseanne Glick urged, calling for those with knowledge to speak up.

