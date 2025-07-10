Over 60 arrested during ‘Operation Safe DeKalb’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The streets of DeKalb County are a little safer tonight following a two-day operation targeting hundreds of suspects across the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to get criminals off the streets.

It’s all a part of “Operation Safe DeKalb 2025, a two-day investigation that targeted 400 people with outstanding warrants.

Some are charged with murder and rape, while others are facing misdemeanors.

On Wednesday, Channel 2 Action News went along with investigators from DeKalb County and several other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as they served arrest warrants on two non-violent offenders.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first stop was in a quiet subdivision in Stone Mountain, where investigators arrested a woman charged with a domestic violence incident.

The second stop was at a subdivision. Authorities told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that they were looking for a woman who failed to show up in court after police arrested and charged her with providing alcohol to a minor. They took her into custody.

“When we approached this operation, we didn’t do it to focus on individual persons. What we did is we wanted to do was to make sure DeKalb was safe,” Chief Dep. Temetris Atkins said.

Authorities arrested 63 people and seized five guns and recovered a stolen car.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

However, officials say the work is just beginning.

“Probably as soon as we leave here, the men and women you see behind me are going to start knocking on doors and apprehending more people,” Atkins said.

©2025 Cox Media Group