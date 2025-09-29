One of Hip-Hop’s biggest producers holding class for aspiring musicians to make ‘that big record’

ATLANTA — Atlanta is considered a hip-hop capital when it comes to music, producing Grammy Award winners like Outkast, Killer Mike, Ludacris, 21 Savage and Future.

You may not know the names of the superstar producers who help make it happen.

Now, one of them wants to help future music stars learn how to create a hit record.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer sat down with Chadron Moore, better known as Nitti Beatz, a DeKalb County industry pioneer, who is sharing his success with young people.

Beatz has collaborated with Young Joc, Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane and more to create songs that became the anthem for the mid-2000s and are still on playlists today.

“Jermaine Dupree signed me as a producer, and I had a production company. I still have it, called Playmaker. And once he signed me and gave me the opportunity to sign other new artists, that’s what I did,” Beatz told Greer.

The famed record producer grew up in Decatur. His mother, Regina Slaughter, was also in the music business, a single mom who knew music would change her son’s life.

“My mother she didn’t play. But she made sure that a lot of times, Christmas time, I got instruments instead of toys. So, with her, I’m always appreciative of my mother,” Beatz said.

Beatz is now peeling back the layers of his decades of success to help aspiring music producers create the perfect song.

“On October 8, we are going to the Porter Sanford Center in Decatur. And we’re going to pretty much have a one-day power course to teach kids and the youth, and just the community about how to make that big record. A lot of people want to get into the music business,” Beatz said.

The event is on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CLICK HERE for tickets.

