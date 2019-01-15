Officials say drivers will wait less at red lights with new MARTA technology

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials hope new technology will bring relief to thousands of MARTA riders and drivers.
DeKalb County is installing new equipment at traffic signals to allow MARTA buses to travel through lights that will automatically turn green when the bus approaches. Drivers will also spend less time sitting at red lights.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi was on Cascade Road, one of the busiest bus routes in metro Atlanta. Crews will start installing the new technology in 30 days.
How the system works to get drivers and buses through traffic lights faster, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
