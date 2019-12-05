DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a police officer.
The crash is on Interstate 20 westbound past Candler Road (exit 65).
Channel 2's Tom Regan is at the scene of the rollover crash involving a DeKalb County patrol car and another vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital.
We're working to learn the condition of the people involved and what led to the crash for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
BREAKING: Roll over crash involving DeKalb patrol car and another vehicle on I-20 West at Candler Road. Officer in route to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Zn6cZrbMyl— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) December 5, 2019
