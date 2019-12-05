  • Woman accused of prostitution may have spread HIV in metro Atlanta, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are looking for possible victims of an accused prostitute who they said may have been spreading HIV.

    Police said they arrested Georgia Pitts, of Marietta, during a prostitution sting last week.

    After her arrest, police said she admitted she’s had the virus since last October and never got medical treatment for it.

    She’s facing several charges, including prostitution and reckless conduct.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories