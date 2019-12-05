Woman accused of prostitution may have spread HIV in metro Atlanta, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are looking for possible victims of an accused prostitute who they said may have been spreading HIV.
Police said they arrested Georgia Pitts, of Marietta, during a prostitution sting last week.
After her arrest, police said she admitted she’s had the virus since last October and never got medical treatment for it.
She’s facing several charges, including prostitution and reckless conduct.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Same day Atlanta rapper’s murder charge is dropped, he’s tied to Airbnb robbery
- Trump administration to slash food stamp benefits for 668,000 people
- Heads up! Popular restaurant admits customers were charged multiple times after glitch
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}