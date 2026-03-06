New guide for businesses owned by DeKalb women hopes to boost business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Businesses owned by women across DeKalb County are getting some help from county leaders.

“Bookstores are a wonderful place, but you have to walk in to experience the magic of it,” Amie Waltzer told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Amie and her bestie, Brittany Smith, are the co-owners of The Book Bird.

“There are so many women-owned businesses around us in Avondale and Decatur. I see all of us supporting one another,” Smith said.

Because of the struggles of new businesses, many of them go under, which is why Decide DeKalb, the county’s nonprofit economic development arm, is lending a hand.

The nonprofit wrote the book on drumming up publicity for small businesses.

“We started back in 2024 with the DeKalb Black Business Guide, which was a huge hit,” Decide DeKalb’s Terra Washington said.

Now they are introducing DeKalb’s Women-Owned Business Guide, a comprehensive digital directory to make it easy to find and support those shops.

Washington says the online service will launch in May.

Submissions are pouring in, which they hope will help small businesses like The Book Bird grow into big businesses.

“Being on a guide where people are encouraged to come in and support women, support small businesses, can only help us. The support of Decide DeKalb is critical for us,” Waltzer said.

