WATCH: Feathers fly during hilarious Cobb police encounter with traffic-blocking turkey

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic call in Cobb County turned into an unexpectedly funny encounter when officers responded to reports of a turkey blocking the road.

On Tuesday, Cobb County officers were called to Milford Church Road after drivers reported a turkey standing in traffic and refusing to move.

Police say the suspect, identified as Henry, was less than cooperative.

Officers tried to encourage Henry to clear the roadway, but the turkey appeared to have other plans and was not particularly friendly with the officer trying to help move him along.

The interaction quickly turned into a hilarious moment for everyone on scene, with officers laughing as the feathered suspect held his ground.

The department shared video of the encounter on its Facebook page, joking that if you need a laugh, this is it.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and traffic eventually moved along once Henry’s brief stint as a roadblock came to an end.

