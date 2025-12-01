New Grady health clinic opening in DeKalb County expected to expand care access

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new Grady health clinic is set to open its doors tomorrow on Flat Shoals Parkway in DeKalb County, aiming to improve healthcare access in the area.

Health system officials said the clinic, located at 4007 Flat Shoals Parkway, will offer a range of services including cardiology, nephrology, obstetrics, and social work. Appointments are already booked for the entire week, indicating high demand from the community.

“We’re already Grady patients, and we have to drive all the way to Brookhaven, so it’s a blessing to have a facility right here at our back door,” Cathey Davenport, a local resident, told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

“People look to government for what they cannot do for themselves... and today we’re stepping up,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said, emphasizing the importance of providing healthcare access.

The opening of the clinic is part of an initiative to address healthcare deserts in DeKalb County, following the closure of Atlanta Medical Center in 2022.

The facility includes a pharmacy and imaging labs, providing comprehensive care to the community.

“For Grady, having the ability to work with the commissioners to bring healthcare closer to our neighborhoods... it’s a tremendous win for everyone,” Anthony Saul, Grady’s Chief Operating Officer, said.

The new clinic opening is Grady’s ninth community health center, with a 10th expected to open in two weeks on Candler Road, also in DeKalb County.

