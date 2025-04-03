Network functions restored at DeKalb Public Health, paychecks expected Friday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After employees at DeKalb Public Health, including the Chief Operating Officer, were unable to be paid due to a technology outage, paychecks are expected to arrive Friday.

Officials from DeKalb Public Health told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims on Wednesday that a computer network disruption had impacted all of the roughly 350 employees, including COO Bjay Wylde.

“We’re all feeling the pain,” Wylde said Wednesday.

On Thursday, the health agency confirmed issues had been resolved.

In a statement, DeKalb Public Health said that “As of noon today, critical functions, including phone, internet and most network functions, including finance and payroll, have been restored. Payroll processing has just been completed and all staff should receive their regularly scheduled direct deposit tomorrow (Friday).”

As Channel 2 Action News reported Wednesday, the network issues started Sunday, when the power went out during work on the agency’s new tuberculosis unit on Winn Way.

Staff came into work on Monday morning to find the building relying on the backup generator. Wylde said the power outage crashed the agency’s computer network, leading to the payroll disruption.

