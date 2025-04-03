Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is the fastest, most accurate fast food restaurant, study shows

ATLANTA — A new study shows that, when it comes to fast food, most people agree with Atlanta: Chick-fil-A is the gold standard.
The fast food restaurant, which has been called Atlanta’s favorite, have the shortest wait times while also being the most accurate, CNN reported.
Research shows that Chick-fil-A consistently gets more orders right with a 92% accuracy rate since 2019.
Burger King and McDonald’s ranked second and third with an 88% accuracy rate.
The study shows that KFC has struggled the most, with an 81% rate.
