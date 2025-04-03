Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is the fastest, most accurate fast food restaurant, study shows

ATLANTA — A new study shows that, when it comes to fast food, most people agree with Atlanta: Chick-fil-A is the gold standard.

The fast food restaurant, which has been called Atlanta’s favorite, have the shortest wait times while also being the most accurate, CNN reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Research shows that Chick-fil-A consistently gets more orders right with a 92% accuracy rate since 2019.

Burger King and McDonald’s ranked second and third with an 88% accuracy rate.

The study shows that KFC has struggled the most, with an 81% rate.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group