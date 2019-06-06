Neighbors wake up to man asking for help after deadly shootout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man ran to someone’s house overnight, asking for help and saying someone shot him.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned the man was one of three people shot Wednesday night.
DeKalb County police got a call from neighbors about a shooting in the 1200 block of Woodmere Drive in Lithonia around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
We’re talking to detectives about why they say they are not looking for any suspects in the case, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Neighbors who live in the subdivision reported hearing several gunshots at the end of the block.
When officers arrived, they said they found one person dead inside a car.
Paramedics rushed two other people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them died at the hospital, and the other is in critical condition, police said.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen talked to one neighbor about the chaos outside his window.
A neighbor describes the chaos outside his window where @DeKalbCountyPD say 2 people died, and another is in critical condition in a triple shooting. Why police are not looking for any suspects, at NOON. pic.twitter.com/mvhthevjDo— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 6, 2019
Medic gloves are still on the ground where police say 3 people were shot. 2 of the victims died and the other is still in critical condition. I’m working to learn what led up to the gunfire in on Woodmere Drive in Dekalb County. I’ll have a live report at noon. pic.twitter.com/REABUsV9mF— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) June 6, 2019
