Neighbors wake up to man asking for help after deadly shootout

    By: Darryn Moore , Lauren Pozen

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man ran to someone’s house overnight, asking for help and saying someone shot him.

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned the man was one of three people shot Wednesday night.

    DeKalb County police got a call from neighbors about a shooting in the 1200 block of Woodmere Drive in Lithonia around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. 

    Neighbors who live in the subdivision reported hearing several gunshots at the end of the block.

    When officers arrived, they said they found one person dead inside a car.

    Paramedics rushed two other people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them died at the hospital, and the other is in critical condition, police said.

