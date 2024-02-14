Neighbors thankful they didn’t see major damage as trees fall after storms

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Heavy rains across metro Atlanta on Monday left grounds wet and high winds saw trees falling left and right.

The usually busy Chamblee-Dunwoody Road remained closed for hours as crews worked to remove a giant pine tree that came crashing down on Tuesday morning.

It snapped a power pole in half and nearly yanked another out of the ground.

Greg Slayton, who lives nearby, told Channel 2′s Tom Regan, that his wife first realized something was wrong.

“It happened around seven this morning. My wife heard about five big pop pop pops and everything went dark,” Slayton said. “Yeah, we have no power at all.”

Over 300 homes and businesses in the area were left without power.

The damage wasn’t limited to the Dunwoody area.

A tree crashed onto Bakers Ferry Road in southwest Atlanta.

In Buckhead, a tree fell onto Paces Ferry Road overnight. A driver didn’t see it in the pre-dawn darkness and crashed into it, but wasn’t hurt.

The day-long closing of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road has been a huge headache for people in the area.

“I got three kids and multiple schools. I’m trying to get to and from and it’s taking quite a bit to get there because I can’t get down this street,” Tammy Slipsager said.

