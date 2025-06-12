Neighbors say they had no water for hours during construction project in DeKalb neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A huge sewer project is causing problems for some DeKalb County neighbors.

They said they had no water for hours Wesnesday, and the water pressure was low. They said when it finally came back on, the loud construction noise was 24 hours a day.

This project is larger than it looks from the street.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the massive project that’s strictly to repair Atlanta’s sewer system. However, the blocked-off streets, Glenwood Avenue and Terry Mill Road, are in DeKalb County.

When neighbors lost water Wednesday, it wasn’t because of the work being done. The water went out when a contractor made a mistake.

Catherine Moore lives across the street from this sanitary sewer project. She’s aware of Metro Atlanta’s aging infrastructure and understands workers have to dig up roads to make important sewer repairs.

She says her issue is that her neighborhood got zero notice when water was cut off on Wednesday and little notice about the project.

“They gave us about three hours’ notice that it was going to be 24/7 construction, only stopping on Sundays. We had no time to think about (what to) or want to go somewhere else. As you can hear in the background, it’s a full-blown construction site and that’s happening at 2 a.m. as well as in the middle of the afternoon right now,” Moore told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernades.

When neighbors try to file complaints, they say DeKalb officials say it’s Atlanta’s problem and Atlanta says it’s DeKalb’s problem.

Fernandes spoke with directors of both watershed management departments and learned that it is strictly Atlanta’s sewer project; however, DeKalb is in charge of notifying neighbors.

Moore says both municipalities need to do a better job of communicating. She hopes the 24-hour construction noise is worth it in the end and doesn’t last longer than projected.

“Apparently they can have some variance and do whatever they want to bypass the noise ordinance laws,” Moore said.

A spokesperson for the city of Atlanta expects the project to continue for about three more weeks.

