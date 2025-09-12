Neighbors relieved blighted property that had been problem for years has been torn down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A long-standing blighted property on Old Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County has been demolished, bringing relief to neighbors who have waited nearly a decade for this change.

The demolition of the property, which had been an eyesore for years, marks a significant step in the county’s efforts to improve the neighborhood.

The property had been cited by the county for three years before the demolition, and a cleanup was conducted in 2023.

“This change is much needed,” said Nicole Horton, a daycare owner affected by the property’s condition. “My motto and my mission is to provide safety to the children I serve, and it’s hard to say I provide safety when my parents pull up, and this is what they previously seen in the past.”

“So for years properties like this have dragged down our neighborhoods, they have created frustration and they’ve also caused mistrust because it has taken us too long to effectuate the change we have here today,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said.

Kelvin Watson, who purchased the property three weeks ago, expressed his frustration.

“You give us 30 days, you don’t have to spend your money, you don’t have to do anything, we promise to bring it up to code in 30 days,” Watson said.

Neighbors on Old Wesley Chapel Road celebrated the demolition, with the sound of the teardown being described as music to their ears.

The property had been a source of frustration and concern for nearly a decade.

Watson, who recently acquired the property, had plans to renovate it and bring it up to code.

However, with the demolition proceeding, he now faces the challenge of deciding what to do with the land, noting that building something new will be significantly more expensive.

The demolition is part of a broader initiative by DeKalb County to address blighted properties that have negatively impacted neighborhoods.

Cochran-Johnson emphasized the county’s commitment to continuing these efforts.

The demolition of the blighted property is a victory for the community, though challenges remain for the new owner in developing the site.

