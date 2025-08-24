Neighbors on edge after repeated car break-ins in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County neighbors are concerned after a series of car break-ins. One was captured on a Ring camera showing a suspect with what appeared to be a gun.

The break-ins have been occurring near Kelley Chapel Road in Decatur. Channel 2 Action News spoke with a homeowner who said it’s happened to her five times in the past three years.

The latest break-in was caught on a Ring camera, showing two suspects, one of whom appeared to be armed.

“Somebody is going to get shot,” the homeowner told Channel 2’s Cory James, worried about the repeated incidents. “Material things are temporary, but somebody’s life you cannot... we need help, we need help.”

The Ring camera footage shows two individuals in the driveway at around 4 a.m.

One suspect was inside a Kia Optima as the car alarm blared, while the other stood outside with a gun pointed towards the front door.

Another neighbor reported experiencing a similar incident, indicating that the problem may be widespread in the area.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for comment have not received a response.

