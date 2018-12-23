Officer, woman in stable condition after hostage situation; man in custody

DECATUR, Ga. - A DeKalb County officer was shot while responding to a domestic hostage situation, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Police told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that officers responded to the scene off Towers Drive and Austin Road after neighbors reported gunshots.
"As officers responded, they did hear gunshots from inside the location. Shortly thereafter, the male came to the door, held a gun to the female's head and retreated. They heard additional gunshots, so they formed a team to enter the location," DeKalb Police Chief James Conroy said.
The officer and the woman shot during the situation are both in stable condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine where the bullet that struck the officer came from.
Pozen spoke with neighbors who arrived home Sunday to find the massive police presence.
"I pulled up from work about 4:15 in the morning and the gate was blocked. I walked in to see if they would let me through; they said no," a neighbor told Pozen.
Another robot being brought in. Decatur. Towers way and Austin drive pic.twitter.com/TQkrZzAvZT— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) December 23, 2018
