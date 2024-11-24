Multiple guns seized after search warrants in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple guns were found after two search warrants were served in DeKalb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to DeKalb County police, it happened Thursday during an ongoing investigation into suspected gang activity.

DKPD and the US Marshals conducted two search warrants looking for suspects in a September aggravated assault case.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the search, detectives found four guns, one of which was classified as a machine gun. Both suspects were found and arrested.

Their ages and identities were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group