Multiple guns seized after search warrants in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple guns were found after two search warrants were served in DeKalb County.

According to DeKalb County police, it happened Thursday during an ongoing investigation into suspected gang activity.

DKPD and the US Marshals conducted two search warrants looking for suspects in a September aggravated assault case.

During the search, detectives found four guns, one of which was classified as a machine gun. Both suspects were found and arrested.

Their ages and identities were not released.

