  • Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-285 EB before I-85 Spaghetti Junction

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving several cars and a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of I-285 east before Spaghetti Junction at I-85 in DeKalb County.  

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where all lanes are blocked as crews respond to the crash. 

    It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

    We're working to learn more about how the crash happened, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories