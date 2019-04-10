Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-285 EB before I-85 Spaghetti Junction

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving several cars and a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of I-285 east before Spaghetti Junction at I-85 in DeKalb County.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where all lanes are blocked as crews respond to the crash.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
BREAKING: All lanes blocked in Dekalb County - 285 eb before I-85/Spaghetti Junction. 7 vehicles and a tractor trailer involved in this crash. Expect big delays. Traffic updates on @wsbradio and @WSBTraffic. pic.twitter.com/8ibySOmD1n— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) April 10, 2019
We're working to learn more about how the crash happened, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
