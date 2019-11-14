Mother wants answers after she says stranger brought home kids kicked off bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County mother says she's furious after she says a bus driver kicked her child and two other girls off a bus, only to have a stranger pick them up and bring them home.
The mother told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that the bus driver kicked the three first graders off the bus at Fairington Elementary School. She said the girls then decided to walk home.
A little first grader was riding on one of these busses, when her bus driver kicked her off. The 6 y/o walked home with some other 1st graders & now her mother wants that driver fired. Don't miss this live report coming up on Ch2 Action News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/8A69WvxFpW— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 14, 2019
A short distance away, a woman who was driving by saw the girls and picked them up to make sure they got home safe, the mother told Fernandes.
TODAY AT 5: What the school told the mother when she started questioning them about how this could have happened.
