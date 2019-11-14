Police: Metro Atlanta woman who disappeared in Athens found safe, unharmed

ATHENS, Ga. - A woman who disappeared after leaving a college football game in Athens has been found safe.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Linda Christine Tryon, 42, was missing since Saturday, Nov. 9.
Athens police found the woman and said she was unharmed.
We’re working to learn details of how she was found for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
