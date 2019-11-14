  • Have you seen her? Woman disappears after leaving Georgia vs. Missouri game

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATHENS, Ga. - There's an urgent search underway for a mother last seen after leaving a college football game in Athens.

    The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Linda Christine Tryon, 42, has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 9. 

    Tryon was last seen in the downtown Athens area during the University of Georgia vs. University of Missouri football game. 

    According to friends, Tryon left the game after the first quarter and went downtown to a bar.

    "This is completely out of character," a friend of Tryon told Channel 2 Action News.

    If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are urged to call 706-613-3345.

