Mother says she was was dragged by bus following dispute with driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County mother says a school bus driver put her life in danger during a confrontation at her child's bus stop.
The mom told Channel 2’s Carl Willis that she was questioning the driver on Friday about her daughter's treatment when the driver shut the bus doors and tried to drive away, dragging her along with the bus.
"She driving and I'm moving … with the bus trying to break the doors open," the mother said.
