More than 2,000 turkeys given away to DeKalb Co. families

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday morning, crowds formed in the parking lot of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia for a turkey giveaway.

More than 2,000 turkeys were distributed to families facing food insecurities.

The event was organized by 1-800-TRUCKWRECK, New Birth Missionary Church, and radio station V-103.

Pastor Jamal Bryant with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church spoke to Channel 2 Action News about what the giveaway means to his church.

“If you watch the news at any time, you’ll know interest rates are going up. The cost of food is going up and the cost of living has maintained. As a consequence, we’re glad to serve our community,” Bryant said.

According to America’s health rankings, the state of Georgia ranks 22 in the nation when it comes to food insecurity.

