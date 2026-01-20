Metro Atlanta firefighter hurt fighting fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter sustained minor burns fighting a house fire on Monday.

The firefighter was treated for minor burns received when fighting a house fire in the 2720 block of Cagle Street in Lithonia, Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb County Fire Rescue said.

The firefighter, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, but is expected to be OK.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group