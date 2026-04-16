Metro Atlanta elementary school going without air conditioning; parents say it’s been weeks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta elementary school has gone without functional air conditioning.

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In a letter to parents shared with Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes, school officials said repairing the HVAC system has been a challenge, but that the school district is working to get it resolved.

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Fernandes spoke to parents of students at the school who said the HVAC system at McNair Discovery Learning Academy has not been working for since before spring break.

Spring break started April 6, since McNair DLA is part of the DeKalb County School District.

For now, School Principal Shayna Bishop said in a letter to parents that they “are taking proactive steps to ensure that students and staff remain as comfortable as possible,” including adjusting classroom locations when needed.

The school also said staff were working with the district to address concerns over the lack of proper cooling.

Temperatures in the metro Atlanta area have been high, likely to hit close to 90 by Friday and Saturday, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

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