Metro Atlanta city honored for rapid adoption of electric vehicles

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven has been awarded for its rapid adoption of electric vehicles.

On Jan. 27, the city was honored as the 2023 City of the Year by the Electric Vehicle Association for initiatives that encouraged electric vehicle use throughout the city.

“In 2016, the City did not have any EV charging stations. Now we have them all over the place. They are in our parks, our public safety buildings, and even City Hall,” said former Mayor John Ernst.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city has more EVs per capita than any other city in Georgia. Additionally, there are 19 free EV chargers throughout the city.

Last year, the city budgeted to buy 15 hybrid or electric for city police, two hybrid or electric vehicles within the Community Development Department, one electric car within the City Manager’s Office, and 1 electric pick-up truck within the Parks and Recreation Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

Back in 2019, the city passed an ordinance that required all commercial developments to be multi-family housing complexes to have EV chargers and any new single-family homes.

In 2019, the City passed an ordinance requiring that all commercial developments and multi-family housing complexes must provide EV chargers, while any new single-family homes must have wiring installed to accommodate EVs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fire damages DeKalb family restaurant and bakery, a community staple

©2023 Cox Media Group