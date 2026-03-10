Metro Atlanta city appoints interim police chief

CLARKSTON, Ga. — The City of Clarkston announced it had a new police chief leading the department after the previous chief’s retirement.

Interim Police Chief Orrin Scott Hamilton began his assignment as the interim leader for the Clarkston Police Department on March 2, officials said.

“As a municipality committed to open and responsive leadership for the benefit of all residents, the City of Clarkston remains dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of life in our community,” Clarkston City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said in a statement.

Hamilton takes the lead from former Police Chief Christine Hudson, who had served in the position since 2012.

Hudson announced her retirement in September, and officially left the force on Nov. 21, 2025.

When Hudson’s retirement was announced, city officials praised her dedication to the job.

“Chief Hudson’s service and commitment will leave a lasting impact on our community, and we extend our gratitude for her decades of public safety service,” Miller-Thornton said previously.

Interim Chief Hamilton was previously the Chief of Police for the City of Austell in Cobb County, part of his decades of experience in law enforcement.

“As we bridge the gap to a new leadership chapter, our focus is on stability, community safety, and a high standard of service,” Miller-Thornton added. “I am confident that Chief Hamilton’s leadership and experience will effectively usher the department through this period of transition.”

