Covington City Council votes against decriminalization of 1 oz of marijuana

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a Monday vote, the Covington City Council voted against decriminalizing possession of marijuana in the city.

The council voted 2-4 against the ordinance, which would have decriminalized marijuana possession when you are found with one ounce or less.

During discussion of the proposed ordinance, Council Member Anthony Henderson presented the option as a way to put Covington in line with other nearby communities that have adopted decriminalization ordinances.

As proposed, Henderson said the ordinance would have removed jail time for those facing possession charges and offer community service, based on a court recommendation.

Current policy of Covington police is to not prosecute for a sole misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge under an ounce, Chief Brent Fuesting told the council.

The vote failed, with Henderson and Council Member Charika Davis voting in favor, and the four other members voting against it.

