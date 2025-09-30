Clarkston Police Chief Hudson to retire after decades of service

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson announced her retirement from the department after nearly 22 years of service.

Hudson’s law enforcement career spans over four decades, beginning in 1983 with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. She has served in various capacities, including 18 years with the City of Decatur, time with the City of Doraville, and three years with the Iraq Police.

Hudson joined the City of Clarkston as a Reserve Officer in 2003, became a full-time officer in 2009, and was appointed Chief of Police in 2012.

“Chief Hudson’s service and commitment will leave a lasting impact on our community, and we extend our gratitude for her decades of public safety service,” City Manager ChaQuias Miller-Thornton said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During her tenure, Hudson has been responsible for overseeing the administration and operations of the Clarkston Police Department. Her leadership has been a guiding force for the department over the past decade.

Hudson’s extensive career in law enforcement has been marked by her dedication to public safety and community service, according to city officials.

Her experience with the Iraq Police and various local departments highlights her diverse background and commitment to law enforcement.

“It has been the honor of my career to lead the dedicated men and women of the Clarkston Police Department in serving and protecting our community,” Hudson said. “I look forward to continuing to support the City of Clarkston in any way I can.”

Hudson’s last day is Nov. 21, according to officials.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group