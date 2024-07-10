Massive fire rips through apartment building in DeKalb County

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Officials are investigating what caused an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were battling a fire at the Plantation Condominiums on Montreal Road in Clarkston.

News Chopper 2 flew over the complex where the roof of the condo building collapsed after the fire ripped through.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke with a father who escaped with his children.

“I was inside, (and) somebody came and told me, “Get outside,” the man said. “I took my kids and I brought them outside.”

Officials have not said how many residents have been affected but at least eight units were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

