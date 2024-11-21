MARTA to stop rail service to Indian Creek station for bridge install in December

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Just under two weeks away, MARTA is reminding train travelers that they’ll be stopping rail service to the Indian Creek Station on the Blue Line in DeKalb County in December.

The rail service halt is temporary, with travelers only expected to be impacted for two days, from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, as work crews install a new pedestrian bridge over the tracks.

“The pedestrian bridge installation is part of the larger Indian Creek Station Rehabilitation Project designed to improve safety, accessibility, and overall customer experience. The project also includes heavy cleaning, new flooring, renovation of the western plaza, bus loop improvements and fare gate enhancements,” MARTA said to explain the project.

While this process is underway, Kensington Station will be the temporary last stop of the Blue Line.

Shuttles will run between Indian Creek and Kensington stations and bus routes that serve Indian Creek will still run as scheduled during those two days.

Parking at Indian Creek Station will also still be available, though MARTA is encouraging drivers to park at Kensington Station, if possible.

Here’s what MARTA said riders should know about the construction and temporary rail service pause:

Trains will not service Indian Creek Station Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 2024

Bus shuttles will run between Indian Creek and Kensington Stations

Bus routes serving Indian Creek will run as scheduled

Parking at Indian Creek remains open

