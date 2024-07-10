MARTA riders will see benefits from $25 million federal grant in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA was awarded $25 million to help build the South DeKalb Transit Hub thanks to a grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

The money will help the transport agency build the new transit hub, which is expected be be finished in 2025.

As planned, the transit hub will serve four high ridership bus routes bordering Georgia’s 4th and 5th Congressional Districts, according to MARTA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In total, the project is expected to cost $38 million, which the grant will cover the majority of, based on the amount.

“We are thrilled to be awarded the full grant amount requested and are grateful to the FTA for recognizing the need for this important transit hub,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “This grant covers almost 70 percent of the funding for this project and supports the improvement of bus facilities and amenities and workforce development in DeKalb.”

According to MARTA, the finished transit hub will be approximately 2,500 square feet and serve Route 15 (Candler Road), Route 186 (Rainvow Way), Route 74 (Flat Shoals) and Route 9 (Boulevard/Tilson Road).

TRENDING STORIES:

The hub will be built next to the Gallery at South DeKalb on Candler Road, and will include park and ride available, as well as a safe and sheltered space to catch or transfer buses, buy tickets and get real-time service information.

The new facility will also feature SMART restrooms, which MARTA said will use technology to keep the facilities safe and well-maintained.

“We are grateful for our partnership with CEO Greenwood, MARTA and the FTA who are working diligently to bring this much-needed project to reality,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “The South DeKalb Transit Hub will enhance transit connectivity to employment opportunities and other resources throughout metro Atlanta.”

MARTA says the transit hub in one of its original partner counties will be a vital link for high ridership bus routes and will connect DeKalb County residents with both opportunity, and their communities.

The funding award was pushed along in part by Sens. Jon Ossoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams, the congresswoman for Georgia’s 5th District.

The South DeKalb Transit Hub is one of the items prioritized in the DeKalb County Transit Master Plan as well as the Rapid Transit Contract and Assistance Agreement 15th Amendment, according to MARTA.

The remainder of the funds needed for the transit hub’s construction will come from MARTA’s Capital Budget.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Historic Margaret Mitchell House reopens Wednesday. Everything you need to know for a visit

©2024 Cox Media Group