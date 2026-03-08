MARTA bus hit by vehicle, bus operator treated for injury

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle hit a MARTA bus on Route 15 on Sunday morning.

A MARTA spokesperson said the collision happened on Candler Road and the bus operator was injured.

The transit agency said the bus operator was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesman said two people were transported by ambulance from the scene to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, but it was not immediately clear if that included the driver.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to hit the MARTA bus. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County police for more information.

