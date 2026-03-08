Cherokee County announces new fire chief

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services has appointed Deputy Chief Kevin Lanier as the department’s next fire chief.

Lanier will succeed Chief Eddie Robinson, who is retiring after 30 years of service to Cherokee County. Robinson announced his retirement last year and will pass command to Lanier following a career that spanned the department’s transition from volunteer to career firefighters.

Lanier began his career with the department in 2000. Over the past 25 years, he has held every rank from firefighter to deputy chief. “I am deeply honored to be selected as Cherokee County’s next Fire Chief,” Lanier said.

“My heart is committed to serving the wonderful members of Cherokee Fire and the citizens of our community.”

Lanier noted that he appreciates the leadership of Robinson and former chiefs who moved the department toward goals set by the Board of Commissioners. In 2021, Lanier was promoted to division chief and served as the A-shift commander. That same year, he earned certification as a Georgia Chief Fire Officer through the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs. He was later appointed deputy chief of field operations in 2022 and moved into his current role as deputy chief of support services in 2025.

As fire chief, Lanier will serve as a member of the county’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to the county manager.

Robinson, who is retiring after 30 years of service, expressed pride in the department’s growth. “Serving as fire chief has been the greatest honor of my career,” Robinson said. “Together, we’ve strengthened our department, deepened our connection with the community and upheld a tradition of excellence that makes me incredibly proud.” Robinson added that he has “full confidence” in Lanier’s leadership and vision for the future.

County Manager Geoff Morton highlighted the transition from a volunteer fire service to a career-based department that occurred during Robinson’s tenure. Morton says that Lanier has been a part of the department’s accreditation process and worked alongside Robinson during this development.

“While we are sad to see Chief Robinson go, the legacy he leaves is lasting,” Morton said. “I’m confident Chief Lanier will do a great job leading the department and keep us moving in the right direction.”

Lanier is married to his wife, Alicia. They have three daughters: Katelin, Kali and Kara.

Lanier is scheduled to officially assume the role in May 2026. Additional details regarding the official change-of-command ceremony will be announced at a later date.

