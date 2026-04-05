Marshals, deputies catch fugitive accused of armed robbery in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County armed robbery suspect was captured by DeKalb deputies in the county’s fugitive unit, the U.S. Marshals Service and members of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Dakin Braddick was accused of being involved with an armed robbery on Glenwood Road in Decatur on March 3.

Deputies said Braddick was captured in Lithonia on Thursday without incident.

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“Our Fugitive Unit remains among the very best in the field, maintaining an exceptional clearance rate. We will never stop working to locate and apprehend wanted individuals, no matter where they may attempt to hide,” Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

Braddick faces the following charges:

Armed robbery (felony)

Hijacking a motor vehicle, 1st degree (felony)

Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (felony)

2 counts financial transaction card fraud (felony)

The sheriff’s office said Braddick is being held without bond and the investigation is still active.

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