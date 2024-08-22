Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s 33rd Book Festival has ‘unforgettable’ lineup

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Every year the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta holds a book festival, featuring authors, entertainers and a chance to find your next read.

For this year’s lineup of writers, the 33rd Edition of the MJCCA Book Festival will feature several recognizable, and in some cases unforgettable, names, such as Mitch Albom, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Emily Giffin.

On top of those, and other, heavy-hitting names, MJCCA said they’ll also feature authors who delve into topics like historical fiction and the influential women in New York City, authors focused on consumer culture through the lens of shopping at Costco and one doctor’s journey climbing Mt. Everest, among others.

“The 33rd Edition of the Book Festival of the MJCCA is a true celebration of storytelling, offering our community an incredible opportunity to engage with diverse voices,” Book Festival Co-Chair Cherie Aviv said. “This year’s lineup highlights prominent figures from literature, politics, and entertainment while also shining a spotlight on Israeli authors and cultural icons, offering unique insights into contemporary Israeli life and thought.”

Come November, MJCCA will host the following keynote authors and entertainers:

Dr. Anthony Fauci (Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President; “On Call A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service”)

Emily Giffin (Bestselling author; “The Summer Pact: A Novel”)

Michael Richards (Actor and Comedian of Seinfeld; “Entrances and Exits”)

John Quinones & Maria Elena Salinas (Journalists and Co-authors; “One Year in Uvalde: A Story of Hope and Resilience”)

Mitch Albom (Bestselling author of “Tuesdays with Morrie”; “The Little Liar: A Novel”)

Amir Tibon (Journalist and Author; “The Gates of Gaza: A Story of Betrayal, Survival, and Hope in Israel’s Borderlands”)

Stuart Eizenstat (Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and Author; “The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World”)

Joan Nathan (Renowned Chef and Cookbook Author; “My Life in Recipes: Food, Family, and Memories”)

Other authors that’ll be at the festival, which runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 17 are:

Julie Satow ( Author of When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion)

( Rochelle Weinstein (Author of What You Do To Me)

David and Susan Schwartz (Authors of The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z)

Jonathan Sanlofer

Mary Glickman

Dr. Mimi Zieman (Author of Tap Dancing on Mt. Everest: A Young Doctor’s Unlikely Adventure)

“Our 2024 Festival is especially exciting as we bring together an eclectic mix of authors who reflect the vibrancy of global culture,” Book Festival Co-Chair Tracey Grant said. “From world-renowned figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Stuart Eizenstat to celebrated Israeli personalities like Chef Moshe Basson and Lior Raz, this year’s events promise to inspire and captivate audiences across the board.”

