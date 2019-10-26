Marching band director, volunteer arrested following student rape allegation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Towers High School's marching band performed Friday night for the first time since police arrested the band director and a volunteer who worked closely with the band.
Davion Battle, the band's director, was arrested Friday and charged with failure to report suspected child abuse. His arrest came 24 hours after a volunteer, Jacolby Terry, who worked closely with the band, was arrested and charged with statutory rape. Terry is accused of raping a 15-year-old inside the school last week.
In a statement to parents, the school district said, "The administrative staff at Towers High School received notification by a student that a band volunteer allegedly had inappropriate contact with two students at Towers High School."
