Man suspected of robbing Brookhaven bank identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The person arrested for robbing the Wells Fargo Bank at 3890 Peachtree Road in Brookhaven has been identified.

On Monday, Brookhaven police responded to the bank in reference to a hold-up alarm.

When officers arrived, they found the doors to the bank were locked and customers waiting outside.

When they entered the bank and began their investigation, they learned a man entered the bank alone and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The note said if money was given to him, no one would get hurt.

The teller gave the man some cash and he ran away.

Officers confirmed that no weapon was displayed by the robber and no one was hurt.

Officers viewed surveillance video and got a detailed description of the suspect and sent it out to surrounding police agencies.

MARTA police located the suspect, identified as Carvell Brown, and arrested him without incident.

Brown was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and has been charged with felony robbery.

