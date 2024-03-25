1 person in custody following robbery at Wells Fargo in Brookhaven, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday morning.

Brookhaven officers are on the scene of a robbery at the Wells Fargo bank along Peachtree Road.

Few details about the robbery have been released.

Police did not say if any money was taken. One suspect is currently in custody.

His or her age or identity has not been released. No injuries have been reported.

The robbery is under investigation.

